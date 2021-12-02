Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.41 Million

Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report $310.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.00 million to $318.82 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 92,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.34. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

