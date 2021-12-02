i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,306. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $614.71 million, a P/E ratio of -54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

