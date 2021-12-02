-$0.17 EPS Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 60,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,094,700 shares of company stock worth $117,112,469. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

