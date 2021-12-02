Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $221.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

