National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 199.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 13.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $1,395,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in National Instruments by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.89. 43,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,144. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

