Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.70. 17,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.78. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

