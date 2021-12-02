Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,391,425 shares of company stock worth $781,409,912 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $137.14 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

