Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981,192 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.45. 158,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,845. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

