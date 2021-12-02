Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

NYSE OMI traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.33. 23,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Owens & Minor by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.