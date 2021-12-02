Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $16.14 on Thursday, hitting $2,848.50. 28,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,865.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,725.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

