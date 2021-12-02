20,245 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

