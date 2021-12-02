Zacks: Analysts Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 153,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,473. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 42,181 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 254.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

