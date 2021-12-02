NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to announce sales of $137.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.90 million and the lowest is $133.70 million. NovoCure posted sales of $143.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $539.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.50 million to $545.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $590.26 million, with estimates ranging from $541.70 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,692,000 after acquiring an additional 356,364 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after acquiring an additional 341,783 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.01. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 0.97.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

