Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $218.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.10 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $872.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 48,033.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after purchasing an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,772. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -174.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

