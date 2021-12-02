$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post $18.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $29.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SLGL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,661. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 28.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

