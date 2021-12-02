Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $218.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.10 million and the lowest is $217.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 14,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -174.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.