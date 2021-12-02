Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $218.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220.10 million and the lowest is $217.00 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $872.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.60 million to $873.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $929.31 million, with estimates ranging from $917.93 million to $945.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.35. 14,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -174.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.