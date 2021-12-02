Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 99,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cadiz by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 22,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,144. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

