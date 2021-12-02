TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.29. TORM shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -343.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.