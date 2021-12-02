TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.29. TORM shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -343.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

