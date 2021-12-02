Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Rises By 52.4%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,002 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 695,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 90.9% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,771. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.