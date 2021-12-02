Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Up 55.7% in November

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 31st total of 425,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Burford Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,041. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at $72,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

