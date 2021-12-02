Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Grows By 58.9%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 20,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,060. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

