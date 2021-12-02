Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $35.40 on Thursday, hitting $346.40. The company had a trading volume of 150,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.80. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.
In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
