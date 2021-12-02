Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $35.40 on Thursday, hitting $346.40. The company had a trading volume of 150,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.80. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snowflake stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

