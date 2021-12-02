Spaceswap (MILK2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00063434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00095191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.41 or 0.07858220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,937.41 or 0.99974394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

