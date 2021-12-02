JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $83.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $83,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.