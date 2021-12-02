Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce $41.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $25.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $154.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.30 million to $162.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.80 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 3,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $309.27 million, a PE ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -381.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.