Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 13,868 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 4,744,165 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.