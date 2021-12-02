ColossusXT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 314.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. ColossusXT has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 287.9% higher against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,344,703,693 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

