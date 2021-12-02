NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NNGRY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NN Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

NN Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 35,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. NN Group has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

