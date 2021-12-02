National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

