National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.
