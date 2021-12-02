Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868,287. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

