AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Increased to C$65.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.50 to C$65.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AOCIF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.