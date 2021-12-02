Pflug Koory LLC Sells 280 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.07. 7,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,537. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

