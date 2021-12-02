Epiq Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.50. The company had a trading volume of 210,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,894. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.78 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.24 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

