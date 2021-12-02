Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

