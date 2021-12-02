Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,162. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSANY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an underweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

