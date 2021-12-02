MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $86.19 million and $22.67 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00235996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,659,694,776 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.