Seigniorage Shares 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,641.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $565,842.81 and approximately $19,641.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00063230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00095271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.39 or 0.07854866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,599.17 or 0.99896666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021220 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

