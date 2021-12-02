Short Interest in Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Declines By 33.3%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 520,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,172. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

