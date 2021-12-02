Short Interest in Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Declines By 33.3%

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 520,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,172. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
About Isracann Biosciences
