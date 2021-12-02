Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IHLDY remained flat at $$3.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Imperial Logistics has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Get Imperial Logistics alerts:

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.