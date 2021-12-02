FYDcoin (FYD) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $54,463.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 596,954,460 coins and its circulating supply is 566,683,245 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

