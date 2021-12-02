Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to Post $0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,705,613. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

