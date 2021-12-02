Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,908 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $122.57. 90,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,985. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

