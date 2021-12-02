SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,835. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,177 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

