PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.23

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.