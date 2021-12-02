New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.63 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

