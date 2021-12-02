iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.27. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

