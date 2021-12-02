$8.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post $8.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.86 billion and the lowest is $8.85 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $34.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.19 billion to $35.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,066,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,325,000 after purchasing an additional 353,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after purchasing an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $123.91. 10,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,738. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

