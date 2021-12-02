Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNOW traded up $34.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $345.54. 367,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $12,696,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snowflake stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

