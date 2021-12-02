$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings per share of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.20. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 98,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

