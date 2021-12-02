Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $38.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.68. 437,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,980,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.80.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snowflake stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

